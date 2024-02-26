Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Southern worth $110,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,489. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

