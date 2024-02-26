Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $154.45. 6,562,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,344. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01. The company has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.