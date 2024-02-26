Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.12. 2,594,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,518. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

