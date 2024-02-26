Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,981 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

