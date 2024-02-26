Synovus Financial Corp Sells 15,423 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.20. 543,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,690. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.