Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,653 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,630,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.54. 1,044,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

