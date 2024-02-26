Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,794 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $253.55. 1,140,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,041. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

