Synovus Financial Corp Sells 28,167 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,167 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $291.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

