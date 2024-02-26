Synovus Financial Corp Sells 299 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

