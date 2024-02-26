Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,648 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.08. The stock had a trading volume of 969,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

