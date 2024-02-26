Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock worth $405,187,103. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.74. 11,718,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,238,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

