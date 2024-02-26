TD Securities Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIA. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.31. The firm has a market cap of C$944.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

