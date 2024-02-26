TD Securities Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$215.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.00.

TSE:WN traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,992. The company has a market cap of C$24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. George Weston has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$183.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$168.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263. Insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

