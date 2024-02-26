TD Securities Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$215.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on WN
George Weston Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston
In other news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263. Insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.