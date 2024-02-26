TD Securities Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$8.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.73.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Insiders sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

