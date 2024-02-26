Teca Partners LP Invests $1.41 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 745,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,174. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.92.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.