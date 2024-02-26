Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 323,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,697,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

