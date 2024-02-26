Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

TFX stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

