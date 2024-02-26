Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NYSE VIV opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

