Telstra Group Limited (TLGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2727 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.