Telstra Group Limited (TLGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2727 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Telstra Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.97.
About Telstra Group
