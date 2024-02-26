Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $24.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001317 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,108,543 coins and its circulating supply is 972,237,882 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

