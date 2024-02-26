The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

