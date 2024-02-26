The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
