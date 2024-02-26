The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $401.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

