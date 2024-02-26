The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

