The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $227.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $229.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day moving average is $228.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

