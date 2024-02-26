The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,682 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lovesac worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,461. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.93. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc acquired 88,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 557,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,180,988.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.