The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 5.2% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.