Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $414.40

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 414.40 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 415.30 ($5.23), with a volume of 143249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.50 ($5.33).

Thungela Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £577.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 631.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

