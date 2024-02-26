Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.67. 1,183,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.21 and a 200 day moving average of $346.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

