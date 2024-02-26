Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 130.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,928. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $554.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.