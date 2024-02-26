Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.37. 1,199,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,302. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

