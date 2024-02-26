Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ELS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. 326,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,937. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

