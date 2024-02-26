Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $155.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

