Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,440,812. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $77.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.