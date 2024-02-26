Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 935,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,811,000 after buying an additional 62,037 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. 508,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

