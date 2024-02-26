Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FICO traded up $19.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,301.68. 48,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,206. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,222.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,040.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.



