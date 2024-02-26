Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,479. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,178,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

