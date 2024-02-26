Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.40. 486,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.50. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

