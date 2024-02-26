Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. 193,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,122. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

