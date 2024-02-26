Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

MCHP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $82.98. 1,469,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.