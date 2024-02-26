Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 296,169 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.03. 258,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,994. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.