Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $94.47. 2,851,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

