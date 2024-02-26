Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 1.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.44% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock remained flat at $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12,003,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,542,207. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

