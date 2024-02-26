Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,750. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

