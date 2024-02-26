Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.28.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $130.33. The company had a trading volume of 656,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

