Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,324,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 146,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,568. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

