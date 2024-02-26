Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,627.22. 429,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,672.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,471.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

