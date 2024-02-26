Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Reduces Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 30,154 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. 1,241,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 52,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,263,379.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,850,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 52,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,263,379.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,850,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,280,228 shares of company stock valued at $102,142,038. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

