Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.31 on Monday, hitting $563.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,656. The firm has a market cap of $254.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.