Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 34,069 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.12% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARLP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,749,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 99,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,163 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.