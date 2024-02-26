Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.87. 1,417,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

